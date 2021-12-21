Galaxy Promotes In Utica

Jen Major-Quinn has been named Team Leader in Utica, NY for Galaxy Media. She moves up from Senior Account Executive.

“Jen continues to be a role model within our company,” said Ed Levine, President/CEO. “We’re excited to elevate Jen to a leadership role as we further develop our team. With Jen focused on the growth of our local radio stations, digital, and sports marketing divisions, we know that Utica is positioned for success in 2022.”

She has been with the company for six years. Galaxy owns and operates an eight station cluster in Utica and Syracuse.