New Board At WOMR

Community radio station WOMR has a new board and some new members for the new year. Incoming board members include Fred Boak, Indira Ganesan, Sarah Burrill, and Janice Roderick.

Marcy Feller was elected board president, and Sheila House was elected board vice-president. Tony Pierson continues as treasurer and Fred Boak became the clerk for the Lower Cape Communications station.

“We want to express special thanks to our outgoing president, Bruce Bierhans, who led us through a particularly complicated and difficult time,” said John Braden, Executive Director. “His leadership during the pandemic enabled the station to weather the lockdown, technical challenges, and more, and to put WOMR on steady financial footing going into our fortieth year on the air.”