Inner Banks, Bank $100K

Inner Banks Media in Greenville, NC raised $101,000 during two radiothons. The money will go to the Salvation Army to help families this Christmas.

“We didn’t know what to expect but we were absolutely blown away at the response,” said Henry Hinton, President, Inner Banks Media. “It is obvious that people want to step in and help others who are less fortunate at Christmastime. It’s an honor to serve the communities our stations cover like this. The generosity of Eastern North Carolina never ceases to amaze me”.

Talk 96.3 & 103.7 (WRHT & WTIB), 107.9 WNCT, and Groovin’ Oldies (WNBU) asked listeners to stop in to donate money and new toys all day during the broadcasts.