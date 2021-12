Beasley Media Group’s WXKB-FM in Southwest Florida collected 1,150 new bikes and $6,500 to benefit the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Lee County during Big Mama’s Annual Bike Drive.

“It takes events and moments like this to take the values and principals we all share and bring us together”, said Beasley Media Group Morning Show Host, Big Mama. “We are truly one community looking out for one another.”