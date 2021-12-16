This is an exciting opportunity to grow and manage a direct sales team and be part of a growing company. The position requires strong leadership and interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities:

• The Market Manager is responsible and accountable for overall administration, personnel, programming, technical operations and public relations of the station.

• Support, coach and train account executives with the goal of meeting and/or exceeding station revenue goals.

• Spend a majority of the time (95%) with account executives in face to face calls with prospects and clients, assisting Account Executives with presentations and in-field coaching.

• Manage, recruit and hire top notch Account Executives.

• Prepare revenue budgets and revenue forecasts.

• Develop and implement strategic sales plans to achieve revenue goals.

• Develop new business by prospecting, qualifying, conducting CNAs, and presenting solutions to businesses.

• Follow through with established accountability standards developed by Corporate, the VP of Sales and President.

• Responsible for maximizing client revenue opportunities with on-going account list management.

• Monitor and evaluate activities of each seller using our Matrix CRM system.

Forever Media, Inc., Forever Media of MD, LLC and Forever Media of DE, LLC and their affiliates and Radio Station(s) do not and shall not discriminate, in any manner on the basis of race or gender, respecting their recruiting, employment or advertising practices.

Please send your resume to: [email protected]