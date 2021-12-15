SummitMedia Promotes In Birmingham

Kori White has been named Chief of Staff/Operations Manager in Birmingham. Prior to this promotion, White served as operations manager for the Birmingham cluster.

“it’s rare that you have an opportunity to grow your role in an organization that allows you to attain your professional goals and simultaneously do something that you’re passionate about,” said White. The last few years have shown a lot of uncertainty in many facets of our lives, but I am fortunate to work with a company and team that are willing to put resources behind their commitment to those they have a privilege to serve.”

“Kori is an invaluable part of the amazing staff of the Birmingham stations. He is constantly evolving and innovating to ensure we continue to dominate,” said John Walker, CRO, SummitMedia. “Kori’s connection to the community, along with his love and passion for these stations, makes him the perfect fit. We are fortunate to have him in this new role.”