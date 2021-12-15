(SPONSORED) CMN Hospitals Thanks Media Partners

No one ever expects to need a children’s hospital, yet every day, thousands of kids enter a children’s hospital, many of them fighting for their lives. CMN Hospitals and Radiothon events make it easy for anyone to join our cause.

No one ever expects to need a children’s hospital, yet every day thousands of kids enter a children’s hospital, many of them fighting for their lives. For nearly 40 years Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised the critical funds needed for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of millions of kids across the U.S. and Canada, but we can’t do it alone. Radiothon events make it easy for anyone to join our cause and understand the needs of children’s hospitals.

Through the power of radio, passionate and committed on-air talent expertly tell the story of children’s hospitals to raise the critical funds necessary to positively change kids’ health. Teams across the country work tirelessly to support signature station events that rally the community to our cause. These events, held annually in over 100 markets, demonstrate the power of partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, local member children’s hospitals, local stations, and ownership groups. Listeners look forward to these events each year as they showcase the amazing work of children’s hospitals in their community. As a trusted source with massive reach, radio continues to play an extremely significant role in engaging our supporters and sharing the impact being made for kids and families. We couldn’t be more grateful!

Like any non-profit, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support to meet their most urgent needs. These unrestricted funds provide charitable care, investments in life-saving research, training for the next generation of doctors and nurses, and programs and services that offer families peace of mind during the most trying moments in their lives.

Currently, many children’s hospitals are in crisis. Emergency departments and intensive care units are stretched past their limit with fewer medical staff to care for the sickest patients. In addition to treating kids with Covid-19, children’s hospitals continue to treat everything from broken bones to cancer and all the moments in between. Now more than ever, philanthropy is crucial to ensure children’s hospitals are supported so that kids continue to receive the best possible care – no matter life’s circumstances. Donations can transform how children’s hospitals meet the needs brought on by the pandemic, while sill maintaining an exceptional standard of care and well-being.

We know kids can’t wait; they need our help now. But we have our sights set even higher. We know that when we improve medical treatments, equipment, and facilities, we can address the most challenging health issues of today while preventing and preparing for those to come. When we fund pioneering research at children’s hospitals, we transform how we care for children not just in their youth, but throughout their lives. When we make it easy for people to understand and give to this cause, our collective impact grows exponentially. And in partnership with you and your teams, when we change the health of even one child or family, we will create a ripple effect felt by our communities for years to come.

Happy holidays and a heartfelt thank you from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to all our media partners for another successful fundraising year! You are truly making a difference in your communities, you are changing kids’ health, and changing the future – for all of us!

Learn more about how you can partner with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by visiting https://childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/become-partner/.