Arkansas Radio Vet Retiring

Tommy Smith, co-host of KABZ-FM “The Show With No Name” is retiring. Smith has been with the station for 17 of his 40 plus years in the business.

“It’s been 17 great years at The Buzz. Signal Media has gone above and beyond to take care of me, but my speaking problems have become overwhelming, and I think it’s time to pass the torch,” said Smith. “Radio has been very, very good to me. I am deeply saddened that it had to end this way, but I want to thank the listeners, advertise and all my co-workers for their support over many years on the air.”

“Tommy Smith has been a major force in making The Buzz what it has become today. Listeners across Central Arkansas have loved Tommy for decades, and many tune in each weekday to hear his familiar voice and unique perspective,” said Justin Acri, GM. “We are extremely thankful to have had him on our air for almost 20 years.”