Tyndall In For Meier

Mid-West Family has announced the promotion of Brian Tyndall to General Manager of their Springfield, Missouri cluster. A 20-year employee of Mid West Family, Tyndall replaces retiring current General Manager Scott Meier.

“Our local business community is in a rapid growth mode, and it’s a very exciting time in our industry,” said Tyndall. “I am happy to be stepping into this role to lead us into our next chapter!”

Tyndall grew up in Ozark, a lifelong resident of southwest Missouri, and is a 1989 graduate of Missouri State University (then SMSU). Brian resides in Springfield with his wife, Diana, three sons, Christian, Ryan, Andrew, two dogs, and two cats.