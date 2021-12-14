Tyndall In For Meier

Mid-West Family has announced the promotion of Brian Tyndall to General  Manager of their Springfield, Missouri cluster. A 20-year employee of Mid West Family, Tyndall replaces retiring current General Manager Scott Meier.

“Our local business community is in a rapid growth mode, and it’s a very  exciting time in our industry,” said Tyndall. “I am happy to be stepping into this  role to lead us into our next chapter!”

Tyndall grew up in Ozark, a lifelong resident of southwest Missouri, and is a  1989 graduate of Missouri State University (then SMSU). Brian resides in  Springfield with his wife, Diana, three sons, Christian, Ryan, Andrew, two dogs,  and two cats.

