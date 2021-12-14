Cromwell Taps New PD In Nashville

Chase McCabe has been named as the new Program Director/Brand Manager of 102.5 The Game. McCabe takes over in the new year for Ryan Porth who is moving to Chicago.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to promote from within our ranks,” said Dennis Gwiazdon, VP/MM. “I’m confident that Chase will use this opportunity to sustain ESPN 102.5 The Game’s momentum and his promotion allows us to maintain continuity as we build on our reputation as Nashville’s Best Sports Talk.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to lead ESPN 102.5 The Game and ESPN 94.9 and grateful for the opportunity that owner Bud Walters and Dennis have given me,” said McCabe. “I have also been blessed to work with Ryan Porth for the last 9 years and have not only learned a lot from a colleague, I’ve gained a friend for life and wish him nothing but the best.”

Porth is moving to Chicago to assume the role of Assistant Brand Manager for WSCR-AM/670 The Score.