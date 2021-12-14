Big Tech Should Pay Fair Share

The NAB supports a regulatory fee structure that would make companies that benefit from FCC actions pay their fair share for those services. Big tech companies oppose this and have been pressing hard against a fee structure.

Rick Kaplan is the Executive Vice President for Legal and Regulatory Affairs for the NAB. In a recent blog he authored he argues, “Big Tech companies and so-called ‘public interest’ front groups they fund have engaged in a disingenuous campaign against the NAB request.”

He continues, “They assert that broadcasters are asking the FCC to impose a tax on Wi-Fi usage. This claim is not only plainly false, it’s also intellectually dishonest.”

