WMAL Hauls in The Big Money

Cumulus’ WMAL-FM in Washington, DC has raised $393,622, to help house families of injured military members, during its annual two-day WMAL Operation Fisher House Radiothon. The campaign raised $25,000 more than last year.

WMAL listeners have donated nearly $8 million dollars over the last 19 years to support the efforts of the Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing to families of injured military members who are undergoing treatment. Group homes at Bethesda, Walter Reed, the VA, Dover AFB, and more than 60 locations across the country provide a comfortable place for loved ones to live while remaining close to their injured family members.

“WMAL’s partnership over the last 19 years has been incredible,” said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. “Their generous audience has given nearly $8 million, having a tremendous impact on military and veteran families. We are forever grateful.”

Bill Hess, Program Director, WMAL, and VP/NewsTalk, CUMULUS MEDIA, commented: “The stories are compelling and inspiring, and the response from our WMAL listeners demonstrates the strong relationship between our talent and listeners. It’s the perfect start to the holiday season”.