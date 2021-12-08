Fan Rebrand In Rochester NY

WROC-FM/AM in Rochester NY is now 95.7 The Fan. The station has tossed the ESPN label and is now affiliated with CBS Sports Radio and BetQL Network programming.

“In line with our company’s expansive position as leaders in sports audio, we’re delighted to enhance our sports content offering through the launch of The Fan Rochester,” said Sue Munn, SVP/MM Audacy Rochester. “Powered by widely recognizable BetQL and CBS Sports Radio programming, this station will give our local listeners more premier content from some of our brightest talent.”

The station will continue to air local programming including “One Bills Live” and “The Sports Bar with Danger and Battaglia,” as well as simulcasts of sister station 96.5 WCMF’s (WCMF-FM) flagship play-by-play coverage of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.