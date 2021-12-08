Audacy Betting On Memphis

The Bet 790 AM (WMC-AM) is debuting in Memphis. The station will carry a full slate of BetQL Network and CBS Sports Radio programming.

“Since launching in January 2020, the BetQL Network has given listeners a destination to obtain quality sports betting information and entertainment, while making them smarter, more well-equipped bettors in the process,” said Dan Barron, SVP/MM, Audacy Memphis. “We’re thrilled to add that rolodex of content to our portfolio here in Memphis.”

The BetQL Network’s presence is now in 21 markets nationwide.