Senate Confirms Jessica Rosenworcel

The Senate has confirmed Jessica Rosenworcel’s re-appointment to the Federal Communications Commission. The vote was 68 to 31.

“NAB congratulates FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation to another five-year term at the Commission and her historic appointment as chair,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “She is a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated effective leadership and expertise on telecommunications issues during her tenure at the FCC. We look forward to continuing to work with her and her fellow commissioners on ensuring a vibrant future for free and local broadcasting.”

Rosenworcel is the first female chair in the 86-year history of the FCC.