Quarter Million Raised In Cleveland

More than $250,000 was raised by Star 102 (WDOK-FM) during the “2021 Rainbow Radiothon.” The event benefits University Hospitals (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Hosted by Star 102 morning show co-hosts Jen Toohey and Tim Richards, “2021 Rainbow Radiothon” was broadcast live from the Star 102 Studios on Friday, December 3. Throughout the event, Toohey and Richards showcased stories of love, hope and compassion featuring the hospital’s young patients and dedicated staff who care for them.

“We’re honored to once again utilize our platform and voice to support the selfless work UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital does on a daily basis,” said Tom Herschel, SVP/MM, Audacy Cleveland. “Our listeners once again stepped up in support of the hospital’s children and families and we’re so grateful to have been able to unite our staff alongside them for another successful radiothon.”

Since 2003, the annual event has raised over $4.7 million.