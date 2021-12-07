Bohannon Joining Hall of Fame

Jim Bohannon, will be the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame 2022 radio inductee. The broadcast veteran will be inducted at the Achievement in Broadcasting event at the NAB Show in April.

“Jim encompasses the spirit of radio. His distinct voice, humor and engaging programs have informed and entertained listeners for 50 years, while addressing historic milestones affecting our nation,” said Gordon Smith, NAB President/CEO. “I am grateful for his friendship and the opportunities I have had to be a guest on his show. We congratulate Jim on this befitting honor.”

The “Jim Bohannon Show” is heard on more than 300 stations nationwide. A 50-year-plus broadcasting veteran, Bohannon spent over 31 years as host of the early morning weekday news magazine, “America in the Morning,” for which he still provides interviews and his feature “The Offbeat.” He previously hosted the weekend news magazine “America This Week.”