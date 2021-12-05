Edison, iHeart Podcast Webinar This Month

The third annual Super Listeners study will be released Wednesday, December 15, at 2 PM ET in a webinar from Edison Research, iHeartMedia and Ad Results Media.

“Super Listeners” listen to five or more hours of podcasts weekly and are the people most likely to hear podcasting ads, and to have an opinion about them.

This year’s analysis of podcast super listeners explores the perceptions of podcast advertising with specific insights on the followng:

• How super listeners feel about the number of ads in podcasts and the length of ad breaks

• Attitudes about host-read ads v. pre-recorded ads v. sponsorships

• How podcast advertising affects intent to purchase and other brand fit measures

• Ad-skipping behavior

