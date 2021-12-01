St. Louis Jazz Host Passes

Dennis Owsley, long-time host of St. Louis Public Radio’s Jazz Unlimited program has died. Owsley hosted the program for more than 30 years before retiring in 2019.

Dennis Owsley was an author, photographer and jazz historian. He received numerous awards during his career including Jazz Hero of St. Louis from The Jazz Journalists Association, and St. Louis Public Radio’s Millard S. Cohen Lifetime Achievement Award.

A tribute and career retrospective can be found on the St. Louis Public Radio Website.

Owsley was 78.