Broadcast Traffic Manager, Virginia Beach, VA

Job Details:: Required Job Skills:

1. Strong communication skills with the ability to interact professionally w/ colleagues, clients and management

2. Ability to analyze and prioritize effectively to aid scheduling

3. Ability to react quickly to fast changing situations and be able to cope under pressure

4. Ability to work to strict and challenging deadlines

5. Ability to work independently and also as part of a team

6. Strong computing skills and ability to learn new software quickly

7. Excellent admin and organizational skills with particular attention for detail

8. Experienced in Microsoft programs – Outlook, Excel and Word

9. Sound knowledge of the radio market and the stations demographic audience

10. Knowledge of legislation, the law and broadcasting codes related to radio production

Job Description:

Manage the day-to-day operations of the traffic department. Responsible for ensuring programming, commercials and breaks, start and stop at the correct times in a seamless flow of communications. Responsible for the daily broadcast log generation and reconciliation as well as the affidavit process for all network communications.

Routine Daily & Weekly Duties:

– Pull reconciliation report from automation, process on board file and post

– Deliver ESPN log to studio, retrieve previous day, scan and file as necessary

– Pull final logs and review discrepancy reports with production to resolve any issues

– Review and approve new orders, work with sales assistant to resolve any issues, contract orders

– Review current week board file, place bumped spots, prep and prepare log for the next week

– Import Network orders through network connect and schedule

– Make Goods – review unresolved report and process make good spots as needed

– Formatting – input special formats for local programming

– Affidavits – login and process needed info for programming affidavits

Other Duties:

– Assist with Special projects to improve efficiency between departments (below to name a few):

– Share suggestions that could be implemented to improve efficiency between programming and traffic. Specifically related to ESPN.

– Assist with other projects as assigned

