$27K Raised By KKOB

96.3 News Radio KKOB, Albuquerque, has raised more than $27,000. The 3rd Annual Radiothon to Fight Hunger in New Mexico benefits the Roadrunner Food Bank.

“We’re so honored to be able to give back to our community this year and are consistently humbled by the generosity of our audience,” said Jeff Berry, VP/MM Cumulus Albuquerque. “We couldn’t help the Roadrunner Food Bank each year without the people who support our radio station, and we’re so thankful to them.”

Starting November 18th, the station kicked off a virtual and in-person fundraising effort; raising a total of $27,288 by Giving Tuesday.

“The team at News Radio 96.3 KKOB FM has done a phenomenal job at inspiring so many to invest in the work of Roadrunner Food Bank,” said Mag Strittmatter, President/CEO Roadrunner Food Bank. “Their listeners graciously acted and raised their hand to get involved. Thank you all for making a difference. We are tremendously grateful for this partnership and honored to be included in this special fundraising event.”