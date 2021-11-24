We’re Going Behind The Scenes of The New RIFF ROCK HALL

Join us Wednesday morning at 11AM live on Facebook as we find out how Beasley Media Group Detroit’s WRIF-FM created its new “The RIFF Rock Hall,” which is an online experience highlighting 50 years of Detroit’s legendary rock station.

When listeners go online they can easily move from room to room, clicking through five decades of history in an immersive virtual environment, showcasing WRIF’s rock n’ roll leadership and innovation in Detroit radio.

Set yourself a reminder to join us live on Wednesday at 11AM HERE as Ken Wasilewski and Scott Jameson take us on a virtual tour of the RIFF ROCK HALL.