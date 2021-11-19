Creative Services Wizard

Streamline Publishing Audio/TV/Podcast division seeks a creative go getter who can wear many hats and likes to play on a dynamic team. Candidate should have excellent writing skills (editorial and marketing), be adept at social media, possess great people skills and not afraid to reach out to conference speaking prospects. Strong organizational skills, the ability to multi task, and attention to detail a must.
This is a part time position with the potential to grow into full time.
Send resumes to Deborah Parenti at [email protected]. No phone calls. Streamline is an EOE employer.