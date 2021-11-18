Vice President, Member Experience

Regular Full-Time Professional Washington, DC, US

Position Summary:

The Vice President, Member Experience is a key role within the NAB Industry Affairs department responsible for all aspects of member experience, including content, programming, networking, and other engagement strategies that provide value to members and their businesses. This role supervises team members who focus on the function areas of content, programming, and other aspects of membership experience. Additionally, this position works closely with the department’s other senior leaders and specialists in marketing, membership and events.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain relationships with key industry leaders representing radio and television broadcasters in all market sizes and in a diverse variety of business models, both from a membership experience perspective and to provide support to other initiatives that affect NAB members

Work closely with EVP, Industry Affairs to develop, communicate and execute the overall strategic vision, action plans and tactics for NAB membership experience, including broadcast-focused programming, content, networking, and other membership related activities

Manage and lead staff in awards (NAB Hall of Fame, Marconi Awards, Crystals and other broadcast industry awards) and content creation

Identify the needs of member companies and develop and deploy solutions that provide timely and pertinent member programming, content and other educational enhancements including sessions at the NAB Show, specialized seminars, workshops, and audio and video productions such as podcasts and webinars

Provide insight on content development for member education programs

Develop and maintain committee relationships, conduct various committee activities, and develop and execute appropriate projects based on member needs

Collaborate with Industry Affairs leadership and the Public Affairs team on strategies to improve overall member and non-member engagement efforts in support of NAB’s various industry programs

Work closely with the other Industry Affairs team members to help formulate ongoing strategic business plans designed to increase radio and television membership

Cultivate and build mutually beneficial relationships with allied industry associations, key stakeholders, and other internal/external audiences

Manage and execute NAB Store product sales and revenue strategy

Prepare presentations as necessary and provide updates to Board Reports

Other duties as assigned

Internal & External Relations:

Internal Relations: Reports to EVP, Industry Affairs. Supervises Director, Awards and Events and Director, Membership Experience. Collaborates with departments across NAB to ensure the effectiveness of member experience strategies.

External Relations: Cultivates and maintains relationships with current and prospective NAB members to ensure maximum value for their membership. Maintains effective relationships with broadcast-related organizations such as state associations, benefits partners, the FCC, the networks, and data research firms, such as BIA and Nielsen.

Skills & Requirements:

4 year degree required

Ability to travel 10% throughout the year

10+ years or experience

A minimum of 3 years of management experience

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in creating and adhering to the department budget

Established and maintains effective relationships with members

5+ years of radio or television industry experience required

Experience with Microsoft Office Suite required. Experience with Salesforce/Nimble AMS, Ariett, and/or Concur preferred.

