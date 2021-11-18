Vice President/General Manager

Job Details

Description

Salem Media Representatives is looking for an exceptional individual to lead our veteran national sales team. Salem Media Representatives (SMR) works with national companies, advertising agencies and non-profit organizations to develop successful multi-media advertising campaigns. SMR represents the Salem Radio Networks, hundreds of Christian and News Talk formatted radio stations including Salem Media Group’s owned and operated stations, the Salem Podcast Network, the Salem Influencer Network, Salem News Channel and Salem Surround digital solutions.

Duties

• Responsible for the overall performance and operations of Salem Media Representatives

• Collaborate with network SVP and radio station GMs to maximize revenue

• Oversee training and development of staff

• Oversee SMR’s marketing and development of sales resources

• Insure strong client relationships

Qualifications

• Impeccable character-honesty, integrity, excellence

• Understanding of the core values and interests of Christian and politically conservative consumers

• 5+ years of successful media sales management experience, hiring and developing sales talent, building high performing media sales teams

• Proven track record of budget attainment

• Proven ability to creatively achieve clients’ marketing goals

• Proven digital marketing aptitude

• 5+ years of successful experience working with media management, on-air and/or online talent

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Strong presentation skills

• Servant leadership track record

• Reputation for discernment and wise decision-making

Come see why Salem has been named a “Great Place to Work” and “Best and Brightest” employer. Salem Media Group is an equal opportunity employer.

Send resume to: [email protected]