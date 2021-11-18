River Radio Ministries is looking for a Sales Manager. This is a full time position for an individual with 5+ years of outside sales experience; 3+ years management experience preferred. As a Sales Manager, your responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: oversight of sales team (in office and remote), commercial inventory management, setting and maintaining rates and rate integrity, creating and implementing sales promotions and packages, training and coaching sales team (in meetings and in the field), achievement of station revenue goals, oversight of collections process, lead assignment and sales team morale and culture. Additionally, you will personally oversee house accounts, consisting of light prospecting, account sales, servicing and collection; copy writing, account analysis, and production supervision. Commissions are paid on the selling and servicing of a client’s account, which includes coordinating, producing and scheduling copy, and maintaining excellent client relations. Experience in radio or media sales is highly encouraged. Your success depends on your ability to work with advertising agencies, business owners and managers and help them grow their business through marketing opportunities available at River Radio Ministries, including radio commercials, web site placement, email marketing, event planning and promotion, streaming audio, podcasting and other traditional and non-traditional forms of advertising. Ability to prioritize, serve your sales team and work well with other station departments are a must.

Qualifications:

1. Professional, self-starter; goal-oriented individual; can-do attitude

2. Ability to communicate with all levels of organization, internally and externally

3. Professional appearance and demeanor

4. Must possess strong organizational and time management skills

5. 5+ years outside sales experience required; advertising sales preferred; 3+ years sales management experience preferred

6. Full use of your own fully insured and reliable automobile, as in-state travel is required

7. Knowledge of digital sales and promotional sales opportunities strongly encouraged

8. Computer skills: Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel and Internet required; Teams, Tapscan, Neilson Audio, Marketron, Social Media encouraged.

Please submit resume/application to: [email protected]

River Radio Ministries is a ministry with the mission to positively impact lives for Jesus Christ and to make the communities we serve a better place to live by providing music and programming that is safe, uplifting and encouraging. We currently own and operate WCVO, WFCO, WZNP, WZCP.

River Radio Ministries is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply.