WRIF Listeners Are Going to LOVE This

Beasley Media Group Detroit’s WRIF-FM has officially launched “The RIFF Rock Hall”, an online experience highlighting 50 years of Detroit’s legendary rock station.

When listeners go online they can easily move from room to room, clicking through five decades of history in an immersive virtual environment, showcasing WRIF’s rock n’ roll leadership and innovation in Detroit radio.

In addition, special theme areas were created highlighting the station’s rich legacy of events, artists and their music, dynamic personalities, and of course, the millions of listeners who have enjoyed WRIF Radio through the years.

CEO Caroline Beasley said, “The RIFF Rock Hall is another great example of how our company continues to focus forward on providing a complete interactive experience for our listeners on multiple platforms. This is our first step into Radio 4.0, leading the radio industry into the Digital Revolution, in collaboration with our partners Quu and Interactive Life”.

“While the Rock Hall is primarily reflective of the past, it’s also about what WRIF is today, a brand synonymous with live and local radio in the country’s most iconic city for music” said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Detroit Director of Programming, Scott Jameson. “I’d like to thank WRIF Marketing Director Ken Wasilewski, Program Director Jade Springart along with Joe Harb and his Stellar team for the creative collaboration.”

Check it out here: www.WRIF.com/rockhall