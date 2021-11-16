A Lifetime of Leadership

At Radio Ink’s Forecast 2022 in New York City Tuesday, retiring NAB CEO Gordon Smith was honored with our 2021 Lifetime Leadership Award. The former two-term senator from Oregon became CEO of the National Associations of Broadcasters in November 2009. He’ll be retiring from that position at the end of this year.

Radio Ink EVP/Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “No one could be more deserving of this recognition than Gordon Smith. His advocacy and statesmanship over the past twelve years have won many admirers throughout the industry as well as on the Beltway. He has charted a course that will continue to positively impact the industry for years to come.”

Senator Smith joins a prestigious list of previous honorees including Ralph Guild, Lowry Mays, Gary Fries, Eddie Fritts, Bill Burton, Dan Mason, Peter Smyth, Cathy Hughes, Bruce Reese, Dick Clark, Frances Preston, George Beasley, and Jeff Smulyan.