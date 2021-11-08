Jack Myers To Lead Trends Panel at Forecast 2022

Don’t be fooled by online imitations, the real Forecast takes place in person next week in New York City at The Harvard Club. That’s where you’ll find Media Ecologist Jack Myers picking the brains of the smartest people in the media world

In a panel called Economic Forecasting: Broadcast Revenue Trends and Expectations for 2022, Jack and his panel of respected experts, from both Radio and Television will focus on how revenue has recovered from the onset of the pandemic.

Katz Media Group CEO Mark Gray, Group M’s Jen Soch, TVB CEO Steve Lanzano and Leah Casterlin from Media Fortitude will look ahead to 2022 and give attendees a solid look on where the opportunities are for revenue growth over the next 12 months.

Here’s what Myers says in-person Forecast 2022 attendees can expert from his panel. “The opening panel this year will, of course, include forecasts for local media from both the buy and sell side. We’ll review the categories driving growth and the challenges of supply chain, measurement, social media, the election, connected and next gen TV, ownership consolidation, podcasts, localism, and workforce changes. We’ll also focus on where station owners can invest to drive future growth beyond 2022.”

