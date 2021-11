SoundExchange distributed more than $256 million in streaming music royalties to labels and artists in the third quarter. That’s compared to just over $254 million for the same period a year ago.

The payout is up six-percent from Q2 2021 that checked in at just over $241 million. Payees totaled 43,660 while Registrations checked in at 9,193.

You can look at the Digital Radio Report numbers Here.