Liggins Plan B Could Be To Grow Radio Footprint

After stating he was very bummed out that the voters in Richmond voted down Urban One’s plan for a casino in that community this week, CEO Alfred Liggins said the company now has a lot of cash and growing its radio division is an option on the table.

While Liggins stated that it’s too soon to know if there’s any way to salvage the casino plan, he added that the radio business is ripe for consolidation. While he’s bummed out about the casino being voted down this week, he feels great about the position his company is in. He said he’s open to buying stations, selling stations or swapping stations. “We’re not at a full compliment of stations in most of our markets.” He added that any deal had to create value,. reduce leverage and at a price that made sense.

If the casino vote passed that would have been $100 million out the door for that project.

For the third quarter Urban One’s net revenue was $111.5 million, an increase of 21.3% from the same period in 2020. Radio revenue came in at $43 million, Digital generated $15 million in revenue and the company took in $711,000 in political revenue.