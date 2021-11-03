Voters Reject Urban One Casino

Election Tuesday in Richmond did not bring the results Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins had hoped for. By a margin of just under 3% voters rejected the ‘One Casino + Resort’ referendum.

“For the last two years, we have worked so hard to build a large and inclusive tent with our ONE Casino + Resort project,” said Liggins. “We had a lot of loyal supporters who worked tirelessly on behalf of this project and for whom we will be eternally grateful. We ran a robust campaign and strongly believe this is a huge missed opportunity for Richmond residents to have a tourist attraction that would have provided the financial resources to improve schools and roads as well as enrich the lives of its citizens. Urban One has been a part of the fabric of Richmond for the last twenty-two years, and we will continue our tradition of serving the community.”

Five Virginia cities voted on casino referendums; Richmond was the only one to not pass.

