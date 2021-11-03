The Kid And The Boss

Kid Kelly is joining 107.1 The Boss (WWZY/WBHX). The Westwood One syndicated host starts Monday night November 15.

“I’ve known the Kidster for more than 20 years and I couldn’t be more pumped to bring him back to the area for nights on 107-1 The Boss,” said Robby Bridges, PD. “I know with his history in the market, our audience that loves the songs of the 80s and more will be thrilled to hear a voice they heard play them for the first time now on our air!”

“Yeah put that scary top 40 guy on at night see what they can do! Robby Bridges forward thinking radio executive, said Kelly.