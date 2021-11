Chicago radio personalities Leon Rogers and DJ Sundance say hackers used their Facebook pages to scam listeners. The hackers convinced listeners to invest in fake business deals.

Rogers (Rt), morning host at WGCL and DJ Sundance (Lt) at V100, told ABC 7 Eyewitness News (photo) they are working to clear their names.

The scam had listeners sending hundreds of dollars in cash and gift cards to the hackers.

