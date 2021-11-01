Think vs. Feel

(By Rick Fink) “Think” is logical and left brain. “Feel” is emotional and right brain.

I thought of this while watching the House Hunters International TV show when a realtor presented a home to prospective buyers. She said, after showing the home, “What do you think about this home?”.

This struck a chord with me, and I wondered if “think” was the correct word to use, as buying a home is clearly an emotional decision.

And, is it any different when speaking to or presenting an advertising plan to a business owner? Which word should you use?

“Mrs./Mr. Business Owner, what do you THINK about this idea and its ability to help grow your business?”

or…

“Mrs./Mr. Business Owner, how do you FEEL about this idea and

its ability to help grow your business?”

I believe the answer depends on WHAT you are presenting and to WHOM you are presenting.

“Feel” and “Think”. Two words that when used in the same context basically have the same meaning but, when the correct word is used, it then can have a profoundly different impact.

Consciously selecting the right word to use, in the right situation with the right person, could possibly impact the answer you receive from your client.

I “think” this would make a good discussion in your next training meeting. I’m wondering if you “feel” the same way!

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media (www.ensmediausa.com) can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or e-mail at [email protected]