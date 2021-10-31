Man Convicted of Killing Wichita Host Sentenced

70-year old Don Hall (pictured) was killed in a car crash in April. 43-year old Ray Watkins was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the crash. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Watkins refused several sobriety tests at the scene of the crash. It was an early morning crash. Hall was on his way to work at KEYN.

A probable cause affidavit revealed Watkins’ blood-alcohol level was .243, which is three times the legal limit of .08. A trial in September lasted two days before he was found guilty.