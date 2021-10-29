Radio HoF Welcomes New Class

The 2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductees were honored at the in-person induction ceremony Thursday night at Chicago’s Wintrust Grand Banking Hall. The gala black-tie reception and dinner that celebrated the new inductees, as well as members of the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame class of honorees.

The 2021 Radio Hall of Fame Inductees:



Brother Wease – Radio 95.1, Rochester, NY

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Elliot Segal – DC 101, Washington, DC

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Dan Patrick – The Dan Patrick Show

Longstanding Networks/Syndication (20 years or more)

Kim Komando – The Kim Komando Show

Active Network/Syndication (10 Years or more)

Javier Romero – WAMR-FM/Amor 107.5, Univision Miami

Music Format On-Air Personality

Preston & Steve – 93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia, PA

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Erica Farber – President and CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau.

Bill Siemering – Founding Director of Programming and Founding Member of the Board of Directors, NPR.