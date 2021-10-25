Programming

Position Number: 2013141194

Department: Commercial & Entertainment Arts

Job Category: Classified Unit A

Time (Percent Time): 100%

Term (months/year): 10 months

Current Work Schedule (days, hours): Monday, Thursday & Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm; Tuesday,1:30am – 8:00pm; Wednesday, 9:30am – 6:00pm

Salary Range: A-79

Salary: Steps 1 – 6: $4,465 – $5,699 Monthly

Shift Differential: Shift differential eligibility based on the current collective bargaining agreement.

Open Date: 08/19/2021

Initial Screening Date: 11/29/2021

Open Until Filled: Yes

Application Procedure:

Complete application packets will be accepted until the position is filled; however, applications submitted by 11:59 p.m. (PT) on the listed Initial Screening Date are assured consideration.

Applicants must submit all of the following materials online, unless otherwise noted, at Mt.SAC Employment Website to be considered for this position:

1. A Mt. San Antonio College online application.

2. A cover letter describing how the applicant meets the required education and experience.

3. A detailed résumé that summarizes educational preparation and professional experience for the position.

4. If applicable, College and/or university transcripts showing the awarded/conferred degree are required and must be submitted with the online application by all applicants, including current or former employees of the college, to demonstrate that the required educational qualifications are met. Unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application; however, copies of diplomas are not accepted in lieu of transcripts.

5. Optional – Three letters of recommendation that reflect relevant experience (do not use social media or professional networks as a means to provide letters of recommendation). Confidential letters of recommendation are not allowed for this position.

Health & Welfare:

The College contributes an annual premium up to the family coverage amount for Kaiser Permanente $15 office visit medical, DeltaCare HMO dental, VSP vision and life insurance plans. Lifetime retirement benefits provided for eligible retirees.

The District participates in the Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS), State Teachers’ Retirement System (STRS) retirement programs, and National Benefit Services.

*Note: Salary and Health & Welfare Benefits are subject to change.

Basic Function/Overview:

DEFINITION:

Under general supervision, the Laboratory Technician – Radio provides instructional support services for faculty and students in the proper use and operation of broadcasting equipment, software, and materials; assists students in the use of the Internet and terrestrial radio stations; and assists in the preparation of instructional materials for the radio program.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED & EXERCISED:

Receives general supervision from the Dean, Arts. Exercises no direct supervision of staff. Provides technical and functional direction and training to student workers.

CLASS CHARACTERISTICS:

This is a journey-level classification responsible for conducting a variety of instructional support activities to ensure student learning. Incumbents perform the full range of duties as assigned, working independently, and exercising judgment and initiative. Incumbents at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of assigned area of responsibility. This classification is distinguished from other laboratory technicians by having subject matter expertise in radio broadcasting. As such, radio laboratory technicians are specifically responsible for assisting students and supporting faculty, maintaining schedules for the production studios, broadcast stations, and other related facilities, maintaining and providing supervision for the broadcasting facilities. Other decisions, such as approving major capital expenditures; preparing class, broadcast, and production studio schedules; approving student participation on the Internet and terrestrial radio stations, approving or modifying programming on the Internet and terrestrial radio stations, approving modification in the program or modifying policies and procedures; are referred to a higher authority.

Essential Duties/Major Responsibilities:

1. Assists faculty and students in the proper and safe methods of operating instructional broadcast facilities, equipment, and related software.

2. Ensures proper use of production studios and broadcast stations (Internet and terrestrial) by monitoring activities according to established rules and policies.

3. Monitors broadcasts for compliance with FCC regulations.

4. Cleans and performs maintenance on studio equipment such as microphones, consoles, CD players/recorders, turntables, etc.

5. In consultation with Information Technology, maintains and updated specialized computer software and programs used in the production studios and broadcast stations (Internet and terrestrial).

6. Maintains clean, orderly and safe environment in production studios and broadcast stations (Internet and terrestrial) and assumes responsibility for security of equipment and materials.

7. Checks out to students and maintains inventory of portable broadcast equipment.

8. Orders and replaces broken parts. Drives to local vendors to obtain equipment as necessary.

9. Orders supplies and maintains inventory records for supplies and equipment.

Other Duties:

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Knowledge Of:

1 Knowledge of district policies and procedures.

2. Subject matter of all Radio program courses

3. Methods and procedures of preparing instructional materials used in all Radio courses as assigned.

4. Understanding of Federal Communications Commission regulations.

5. Broadcast equipment, specialized software, materials, supplies, and related items used in all Radio courses.

Skills and Abilities:

1. Demonstrate or indicate the proper use of all equipment, software, materials, supplies and related items used in Radio program courses.

2. Provide substantive assistance to students on class assignments, broadcast performances, or technical assistance in all Radio program courses.

3. Operate and maintain a variety of broadcasting equipment and computers.

4. Techniques for providing a high level of customer service by effectively dealing with the public, students, and District staff, including individuals of various ages, socio-economic, and ethnic groups.

5. Establish, maintain, and foster positive and effective working relationships with those contacted in the course of work.

6. Understand and follow oral and written directions.

7. Excellent written and oral communication.

8. Work independently with little direction.

9. Provide oversight/direction to students.

10. Organizational skills.

Minimum Qualifications/Education & Experience:

Equivalent to an Associate’s degree in Radio Broadcasting or directly related field from an accredited college and two (2) full time equivalent years of experience related to broadcasting experience.

Equivalencies:

Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledge, skills, and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the required qualifications is listed in the Minimum Qualifications section.

Preferred Qualifications:

License(s) & Other Requirements:

Examination Requirements:

Working Environment:

Employees work in a laboratory/classroom and in the field and are exposed to noise levels, cole and hot temperatures, inclement weather conditions, dust, fumes, and allergens, and hazardous physical substances. Employees may interact with upset staff and/or students in interpreting and enforcing departmental policies and procedures

Physical Demands:

Must possess mobility to work in a laboratory/classroom environment and in the field; strength, stamina, and mobility to occasionally perform medium physical work, to operate varied veterinary equipment; vision to read printed materials and a computer screen; and hearing and speech to communicate in person and over the telephone. The job involves fieldwork requiring frequent walking in operational areas to identify problems or hazards. Finger dexterity is needed to access, enter, and retrieve data using a computer keyboard or calculator and to operate standard office and laboratory equipment. Incumbents in this classification occasionally bend, stoop, kneel, reach, push, and pull drawers open and closed to retrieve and file information. Employees must possess the ability to lift, carry, push, and pull materials and objects up to 50 pounds, and occasionally heavier weights with the use of proper equipment.

Hazards:

Conditions of Employment:

Official offers of employment are made by Mt. San Antonio College Human Resources and are made contingent upon Board approval. It is also required that a final offer of employment will only be made after the candidate has successfully been live-scanned and clearance for employment is authorized by Human Resources. Costs for live-scan services shall be borne by the candidate.

Notice to all prospective employees – The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in Administrative Procedure 3518, titled Child Abuse Reporting, as a condition of employment.

As required by the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, the Mt. San Antonio Community College Annual Security Report is available here: http://www.mtsac.edu/safety/pdf/ASR_2017.pdf

The person holding this position is considered a ‘Responsible Employee’ under Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act of 1972 and is required to report to the College’s Title IX Coordinator all relevant details reported to him or her about an incident of alleged sexual misconduct including sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking.

Typing Certificate Requirements:

Special Notes:

A confirmation number will be assigned when your application packet indicates the supplemental questions have been answered and a document has been attached to each required link. Assistance with the online application process is available through Human Resources at 1100 N. Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789-1399. Human Resources: (909) 274-4225. E-mail: [email protected].

DO NOT include photographs or any personal information (e.g. D.O.B, place of birth, etc.) on your application or supporting documents.

TRAVEL POLICY : Costs associated with travel in excess of 150 miles one way from residence for the purpose of an interview will be reimbursed up to a $500 maximum (per position recruitment). Relocation costs will be borne by the successful candidate. Travel reimbursement claims must be submitted no later than 30 days following the interview date.

THE MT. SAN ANTONIO COLLEGE DISTRICT WILL NOT SPONSOR ANY VISA APPLICATIONS.

Foreign Transcripts:

Transcripts issued outside the United States require a course-by-course analysis with an equivalency statement from a certified transcript evaluation service verifying the degree equivalency to that of an accredited institution within the USA. This report must be attached with the application and submitted by the filing deadline. Accredited evaluation agencies can be found on the https://www.naces.org/members.

Inquiries/Contact:

Human Resources

1100 N. Grand Avenue, Walnut, CA 91789-1399.

Phone: (909) 274-4225

E-mail: [email protected]

Selection Procedure:

A committee will evaluate applications, taking into account breadth and depth of relevant education, training, experience, skills, knowledge, and abilities. The screening committee reserves the right to limit the number of interviews granted. Meeting the minimum qualifications for a position does not assure the applicant of an interview.

Interviews may include a writing sample, committee presentation, and/or performance test. The start date will be following Board approval and receipt of live scan clearance.

Special Instructions to Applicants:

To be guaranteed consideration, it is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure that all required materials are received before the initial screening date and time indicated on the job posting. Incomplete application packets will not be considered. All application materials will become College property, will not be returned, and will not be copied. Please visit our employment website at http://hrjobs.mtsac.edu to complete and submit your application for this position.

EEO Policy:

The College is an equal opportunity employer. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from ethnic and racial minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and Vietnam-era veterans. No person shall be denied employment because of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex (gender), age, sexual orientation, or the perception that a person has one or more of these characteristics.

Conflict of Interest:

Mt. San Antonio College employees and the Board of Trustees members shall not engage in any employment or activity that is inconsistent with, incompatible with, or in conflict with Mt. San Antonio College’s Administrative Procedures (AP 2710 Conflict of Interest, AP 2712 Conflict of Interest Codes).

Cancel RTF Policy:

We reserve the right to re-open, re-advertise, delay, or cancel filling this position. This recruitment may be used to fill future vacancies.

To apply, visit https://apptrkr.com/2579668

Copyright ©2021 Jobelephant.com Inc. All rights reserved.