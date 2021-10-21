Account Executive

Cumulus Media is looking for passionate, motivated high performers to join our sales team. Candidate must be able to develop and maintain advertising partnerships throughout our multi-platform, multi-market opportunities . With 6 incredible local brands including: KTCK 96.7/1310 The Ticket, KPLX 99.5 The Wolf, KSCS 96.3 New Country, WBAP 820 News/Talk, KLIF-AM 570 News/Talk, & KLIF-FM Hot 93.3, Cumulus has over 417 stations across the country, a full suite of digital offerings including social, OTT, behavioral and location based marketing as well as music , community, and sports events.

Responsibilities:

• Able to identify client business needs by gaining a deep understanding of their goals, objectives, KPI’s and processes, as well as their external environment including key market and consumer trends to proactively develop customized advertising solutions to meet client objectives

• Deliver effective multi-platform, integrated sales presentations (broadcast, digital, events); negotiation and closing skill set

• Proven experience in growing and maintaining a robust sales funnel and use of an industry CRM

• Beyond our broadcast products, have strong familiarity and become fully versed in selling both Cumulus’ station digital assets (e.g. streaming, stations website and social advertising) and digital audience extension products to deliver a complete marketing solution to advertisers

• Excel at prospecting and aggressively seeking new clientele by networking, cold calling, canvassing, referrals or other means to build and maintain a full pipeline of sales prospects

• Follow all station and corporate procedures for preparing orders, resolving billing issues, submitting regular reports regarding sales, pipeline lists, forecasts and competitive analysis

• Stay abreast of the competitive landscape and emerging technologies to best position Cumulus in the marketplace

• Commitment to Cumulus Media Dallas sales standards

Qualifications:

• Creative spark – the ability to garner an understanding of a customer’s goals, objectives, KPI’s and business to apply that creative spark and design, then deliver customized, comprehensive, integrated advertising campaigns

• Proficient in Microsoft Office suite, social networking platforms and CRM tools. Digital savvy!

• Background in outside digital sales including but not limited to SEO, SEM, social media, digital video channels, email marketing, multi-channel ads, blended OTT/CTV, programmatic display, social platforms, Responsive guarantee, PPC, People-based marketing, etc. required

• Experience developing new business relationships in an outside sales role to include prospecting and seeking new clientele though networking, referrals and calls.

• Excellent communication skills as a presenter of sales opportunities and post-sale successes

• Strong understanding of lead generation and ability to connect with viable prospects

• Comprehension of sales metrics in order to fill a sales funnel and robust pipeline of residual business

• Positive attitude, creative with high energy & passion for outside sales with the willingness to get beyond comfort zone for professional growth

• Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or related field preferred, but not required.

• Candidate will need to drive their own vehicle with a valid driver’s license and state-mandated auto insurance.

What we offer:

• Individual-focused onboarding, training and support with a flexible, fun work environment

• Commission-based organization with uncapped earning potential, following first year salary guarantee

• Focused, responsible and collaborative work environment with the ability, to ask “what if” and try innovative solutions

• Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance coverage

• 401K with company match to plan for the long-term

• Paid vacation & holidays

• All new hires must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by the date of hire, subject to legally mandated accommodations.

Apply at https://www.cumulusmedia.com/careers