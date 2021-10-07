We Crown Radio’s Best October 19th

Radio Ink will present the Radio Wayne Awards on Tuesday, October 19, in a live virtual event on Facebook and YouTube at 11 am Eastern Time. This is the 29th year Radio Ink has presented the only awards dedicated to the sales, marketing, and management side of the industry.

“We are especially excited about this year’s field of finalists. Every one of the judges, who knew the entrants only as numbers, remarked how difficult the selection process was due to the outstanding qualifications of all the candidates. And considering the added pressures these street fighting, marketing, and management professionals have had to contend with, what they have accomplished for their stations, markets, and the industry is simply incredible,” Deborah Parenti, Radio Ink Publisher, remarked in making the announcement.

The 2021 Radio Wayne Awards are sponsored by Quu, and CEO Steve Newberry will co-host the prestigious event. “Quu is pleased to join Radio Ink in celebrating the best of the best in our industry,” Newberry said. “The Radio Wayne Awards have long recognized radio’s day-to-day champions. Quu looks forward to celebrating the success of this year’s recipients.”

The list of 2021 Radio Wayne finalists can be found HERE.