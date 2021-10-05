NABOB, Power of Urban Radio Announce Speakers

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters & Power of Urban Radio conference is being held October 13-15 at the MGM National Harbor Resort & Casino in Oxon Hill, MD. The 2021 event is both virtual and in-person. Here are some of the speakers the organization announced yesterday.
