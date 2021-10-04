How 2020 Changed Advertising

Radio’s Premiere Event, Forecast 2022, will be looking at what broadcasters need to know to leverage the dramatic changes 2020 brought to the course of advertising. Forecast 2022 is set for November 16, 2021 at the Harvard Club, NYC.

Why brands are paying attention, Why consumers are watching and listening. Learn how creative directors and media buyers are shifting greater focus and budget to better reach a more diverse audience and engage the same in marketing partnerships.

‘How 2020 Changed the Course of Advertising and What Broadcasters Need to Know’

Deborah Wahl, Global Chief Marketing Officer of General Motors will talk with American Urban Radio Networks CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey for an exclusive conversation on GM’s commitment to increased minority media expenditures. They will be joined by Doug Ray, Chief Product Officer, Global Media & dentsu Americas.

Registration includes admittance to the Broadcast Leadership Reception honoring the 2021 Top Radio and Television Leaders.

Forecast 2022 focuses on what’s ahead in the broadcast community’s future and how to prepare for its opportunities and challenges.

You can’t afford to miss Forecast 2022, November 16, 2021 at the Harvard Club, NYC.