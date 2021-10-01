VP/Market Manager & CRO

Once In A Career Opportunity

Location: Florida

We have a future opening for a VP/CRO. You will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of a four-station cluster in a very desirable and economically stable Florida market. While you will be the senior manager, your primary role is to drive revenue. You must:

Be a solution oriented, and customer focused CRO. Be a leader and coach your team to achieve their traditional, digital and NTR goals and be able to provide them with excellent training. Be a visionary and able to develop and execute a plan to exceed revenue goals. Be passionate about development of new business. You must lead from the front.

Experience:

• Minimum 5 years sales management and or GM experience, 10 years of radio sales

• College degree

• Verifiable cluster experience

Job description: Work directly with all sellers and be available to go on sales calls. Our sales managers do office work outside of “selling hours” and our sellers are trained to do the same. Work with sellers to increase share of client ad dollars, especially with key accounts. Train sellers to sell solution and not rely solely on ratings. Train sellers to present value…not cost per spot or cost per point. Be responsible for recruiting and always have a pipeline for new sellers to draw upon. Provide new hire basic sales training and on-going sales training. Develop & retain top talent. Provide sales training with in-field coaching. Increase revenue by developing specific sales programs and opportunities for your stations. Create sales strategies that include online, NTR and event solutions. Hold weekly 1 on 1 meetings with each seller, ideally while traveling to and from client meetings to hold down the required time spent in meetings. Conduct weekly sales meetings and training. Teach time management to enable maximum face to face meetings. Manage a small list of key local accounts. Personally, be involved in business chambers and attend key chamber and other community events to brand yourself, and the stations while networking with key business leaders in your community. Ensure sales staff and other staff members participate in community events and chamber events, so that our stations become the “go to” stations due to the solid relationships we build. Personally, be involved in a community civic organization of your choice. Something you are passionate about and ensure all sellers are as well.

Our company is an EEO. We encourage everyone with the proper credentials to apply in confidence. Our employees are aware of this ad.