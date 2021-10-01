Radio Media Production Specialist

Work Schedule-Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM; this is a temporary position to end on or before June 30, 2022 with a possibility of renewal on an annual basis if funds and/or program needs exist.

About CSUF

Standing on 241 acres at the heart of Southern California, the university was founded in 1957 and has grown into a population of over 39,000 students. As Titans, we believe that diverse perspectives deepen our understanding. We are committed to giving students the support they need to graduate, while responding to California’s revolving work force needs. At California State University, Fullerton we strive for continual improvement of students, staff, faculty and administrators through orientations, training programs and professional development opportunities. As part of the Titan Community, you have access to many campus facilities and services including but not limited to the Grand Central Art Center in Santa Ana, CSUF Garden Grove Center, Fullerton Arboretum, cultural events and performances in the Clayes Performing Arts Center, Cal State Fullerton Athletics sports events, Titan Recreation Center, and the Employee Wellness Program.

Job Summary

It is an exciting time to join Cal State Fullerton as we are an in demand comprehensive University that is driven to shape the future of education and foster a vibrant community of diverse students, faculty, staff and administrators who uphold values of inclusive excellence, free speech, and an environment free from discrimination. We are continuously seeking individuals from a variety of career disciplines that share in the University’s mission and core values. We warmly welcome you to consider joining the Titan Community where minds expand and opportunities flourish.

About the Position:

Information Technology continuously strives to produce a higher quality of services designed to meet the expectations of the campus community. We provide a leading-edge technology environment for students, faculty and staff to advance the University’s mission, vision and goals. We are seeking an exceptional individual to join our team as the Radio Media Production Specialist I. The ideal candidate in this role should have a positive attitude and an active, energetic mind that is characterized by highly ethical practices and a commitment to diversity, openness, flexibility, integrity, and kindness.

The Radio Media Production Specialist is a broad classification with three-position skill levels. This position is responsible for the performance and/or leadership of technical production work of instructional and/or promotional communications using such media as internet radio operations, multi-media, audio, web, podcasting, and some television and photography duties. The Radio Media Production Specialist is responsible for managing radio operation and the production of podcasts, audio programs and content, sound presentations, and distance learning programs. Individual positions may be specialized in one function related to the radio, media, and web or may perform more generalist duties throughout the production or operating cycle. Performs assignments of limited scope and complexity. They primarily manage, coordinator the office administrative duties as well as basic technical-related tasks. Assists the staff and students with technical support for a variety of radio, audio, web, or media production and postproduction activities. Performs other duties and activities related to managing, promotion, and fundraising for the student radio and tv operations, assist faculty and student’s learning, as well as manage university’s audio and multi-media related projects.

Manages and promotes the radio station, obtains equipment. Sets up and tests equipment. Assists in events related to the media center, prepares audio materials, streaming content and events. Maintains the content for the station website, provides audio services and sets up and organizes productions, photographing events or subjects. Develops content and/or digital files and image processing. Maintains files on visual and auditory materials. Performs basic recording or assisting in more complex audio and video shoots. Duplicates and edits audio and video files. Assists in audio and video conferences and provides technical support for distance learning. Other duties as assigned.

Essential Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited four-year college or university in a related field and six months of experience in still and motion picture photography, including a thorough knowledge of video production techniques. Working knowledge of techniques, materials and equipment used in the production of instructional media and related communication assignments. Working knowledge of full range of production techniques including sound recording, graphics, television, photography, video taping, lighting, editing methods and equipment. Ability to set up and operate a wide variety of production equipment, including set-up for multi-camera video productions and distance learning classrooms. Ability to learn techniques in the development of television, film, radio or multimedia productions. Basic computer skills to operate digital and analog production-related editing and duplication equipment. Basic photography skills such as film speed, light, and color requirements. Ability to perform photographic processing including an understanding of photographic chemicals and working knowledge of darkroom and development practices. Ability to use and maintain studio, camera and related equipment. Kknowledge of safety requirements including how to handle hazardous chemicals and materials. Solid writing and editing skills, including a strong foundation in English grammar. Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to build and maintain working relationships with staff and students.

A background check (including a criminal records check) must be completed satisfactorily and is required for employment. CSU will make a conditional offer of employment, which may be rescinded if the background check reveals disqualifying information, and/or it is discovered that the candidate knowingly withheld or falsified information. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the continued employment of a current CSU employee who was conditionally offered the position.

Preferred Qualifications

Coordinator should possess excellent leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills. Applicant should be team-oriented and possess a creative sense and follow-through skills.

Special Working Conditions

Notice of Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sex and Contact Information for Title IX Coordinator

Additional Information

California State University, Fullerton celebrates all forms of diversity and is deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment within which students, staff, administrators and faculty thrive. Individuals interested in advancing the University’s strategic diversity goals are strongly encouraged to apply. Reasonable accommodations will be provided for qualified applicants with disabilities who self-disclose.

Multiple positions may be hired from this recruitment based on the strength of the applicant pool.

If you are applying for a staff position, please note that you are not eligible to work concurrently in a staff position and an Academic Student position such as Graduate Assistant, Teaching Associate, Instructional Student Assistant or a Student Assistant position.

Regular attendance is considered an essential job function.

Employee/applicant who submits an application for a position may be required to successfully complete job related performance test(s) as part of the selection process.

Online application/resume must be received by electronic submission on the final filing date by 9:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time)/midnight (Eastern Standard Time). Applicants who fail to complete all sections of the online application form will be disqualified from consideration.

California State University, Fullerton is not a sponsoring agency for staff or management positions (i.e. H1-B Visas).

CSU requires faculty, staff, and students who are accessing campus facilities to be immunized against COVID-19 or declare a medical or religious exemption from doing so. Any candidates advanced in a currently open search process should be prepared to comply with this requirement. The systemwide policy can be found at https://calstate.policystat. com/policy/9779821/latest/ and questions may be sent to hr.fullerton.edu