Who Are Radio’s Young Superstars?

We’re looking for radio rock stars that are 30 years of age or under to put on our “30 Under 30” list in December. Our December 13 issue will feature 30 of radio’s best and brightest, 30 years of age and under. Tell us who you think should be on that list. Here are the criteria…

Your nominee:

Must be 30 or under

Must be in radio or working for an allied service provider company

Must be in an upper management or ownership position at the time you make your nomination.

Send the following information to [email protected]

Name, title, and company of nominee

E-mail and telephone number for nominee

Why you believe your nominee deserves to be considered for the cover of Radio Ink.

Let’s get to know radio’s young rock stars.