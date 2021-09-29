(SPONSORED) Brooke & Jeffrey + Your Music = Your Success

Brooke & Jeffrey bring high-energy, laughs, family fun, and the best in pop culture conversation to listeners every day. Along with your music, the popular program delivers top rankings and major share nationwide.

Brooke & Jeffrey resonates with key demographics across multiple formats – from #1 on KQMV-FM (CHR) in Seattle, to #1 on KEZR-FM (HOT AC) in San Jose, to #1 on WGBL-FM (Classic Hip Hop) in Biloxi (see chart below). The show’s relatable and comical cast – Brooke, Jeffrey, Jose, and Alexis – have a special chemistry that connects with and entertains audiences nationwide with popular segments such as Phone Taps, Second Date, Young Jeffrey’s Song of the Week and more.

Team up for success with Brooke & Jeffrey! Check out the video HERE.



Source: Nielsen Audio, AUG'21 PPM & SP'21 Diary, Exact Times, AQH Share and Rank

*Diary 2 Book Avg Metro, Data based on most recent survey.

