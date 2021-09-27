Big Talker Gets Bigger

Stone Canyon Media’s news-talk station 97.1 FM The Big Talker- Flagstaff, AZ added a new frequency 107.9 FM-Prescott, AZ. Stone Canyon Market Manager Mike Jensen said, “This is very exciting for all of us. This expansion gives people in the Prescott area another way to discover our station and listen to our lineup, to have 97.1FM the big talker expand it’s frequency to 107.9FM, makes us the biggest news-talk station in Northern Arizona. That’s great news for listeners and advertisers who want to extend their reach.”

The new transmitter, located atop Badger Mountain overlooking downtown Prescott, will increase the reliability of the signal and the availability of the national talk radio format to an eager and expanding audience. KBTK-FM currently boasts a weekday lineup of national talk radio stars including Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, and the newly introduced Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show which succeeded the late Rush Limbaugh. KBTK also features one of Northern Arizona’s only locally produced talk radio programs, The Jeff Oravits Show, hosted by businessman and former Flagstaff City Councilman Jeff Oravits