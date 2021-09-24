How Radio Can Dominate the Connected Car

Join us for a free webinar on September 30th at 1PM Eastern.
We’ll take an in-depth look at the competitive environment and how radio can compete and win in the digital dash.
Joe D’Angelo, SVP Global Radio & Digital Audio at Xperi will discuss connected car trends and implications with Radio Ink editor Ed Ryan.
It is impossible for FM radio to dominate the connected car. Song-skip functionality, personalization & infinite variety are the pillars of modern “radio” tech & they are not an option with FM. Further, the faster FM’s audience migrates to Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and YouTube Music, the more billions will flow to labels and artists. In the boardrooms at Sony, Warner and Universal, FM is what’s for lunch. #FMIsTheTARGET