Benztown Production Director Jeff Kelly Passes

Jeff Kelly, West Coast Commercial Production Director for Benztown has died. He joined Benztown in January and recently moved to L.A. to work in the Benztown Glendale studios.

Kelly’s radio resume includes stops at K-MIX/KHJ, FM 103.1 TPI, and 97.9 KING FM/100.7 KOLT FM. He joined iHeartMedia in Albuquerque, NM in 2016 and moved from programming to Production Director. He earned nine New Mexico Broadcasting Awards for his production work.

He was part of the team that would create iHeartMedia’s ‘Production Center’ a collective for sharing resources, voices, sounds, styles and time.

“We are deeply saddened we were not able to spend more time with Jeff and we will miss him very much. Jeff was incredibly energized and excited about working for Benztown and his recent move to L.A. from Albuquerque, and his positive attitude and tremendous talents were inspiring,” said Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes, Benztown President. “His production, writing and VO skills were among the very best in the business and I am incredibly grateful for his contributions to our company, the Commercial Production Department and YamanAir. The entire Benztown team sends our deepest condolences to Jeff’s fiancee, Melissa, his children, Jordan, Christina and Darian, and his parents, Joe and Linda.”

Jeff Kelly was 50.