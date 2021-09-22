    2021 Medallas De Cortez Winners Announced

    The 2021 winners of the Medallas de Cortez awards for excellence in Hispanic radio were announced Wednesday evening at the Hispanic Radio Conference, taking place this week at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.

    Renowned music, television, and film producer Emilio Estefan was honored with the Distinguished Leadership Award for his long and influential career in entertainment and other industries.

     

    Here are the rest of the winners:

    Marketer of the Year
    Karina Cerda
    KLYY-FM/Los Angeles

    Local Personality
    Ana Maria Caraballo
    JVC Broadcasting/WBON-FM
    Nassau-Suffolk, NY

    Syndicated/National Personality of the Year
    Dana Cortez
    The Dana Cortez Show
    Skyview Networks
    Phoenix, AZ

    Program Director of the Year
    Arturo Sosa
    WSKQ-FM & WPAT-FM/New York
    Spanish Broadcasting System

    DOS/Sales Manager of the Year
    Armando Lapido
    WZTU-FM/Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood
    iHeartMediA

    Market/General Manager of the Year
    Mark Masespohl
    Univision Dallas-Fort Worth

    Station of the Year
    WSKQ-FM/New York
    Spanish Broadcasting System

